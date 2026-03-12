Tom Brady Pens Eulogy to Tim McCarver Thinking He Died Last Week

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady inspired more than a few head-scratches this week after penning a eulogy for Fox MLB analyst Tim McCarver under the impression he died last week – three years after his actual death.

Brady penned the eulogy for McCarver on his site not realizing that he died on February 16, 2023.

“The great Tim McCarver passed away last week,” Brady wrote in his newsletter. “Tim had my job for FOX—lead analyst—from 1996 to 2013, but on the baseball side. Tim called more than 20 World Series in his career. He was fantastic at his job. Insightful, analytical, passionate, and immensely likable.

“As I prepare for my second off-season self-scout as a broadcaster, I’ve been thinking a lot this past week about the more intangible qualities of greatness and leadership. One of them, which I call ‘likability’, came right back to the front of my mind with Tim McCarver’s passing.”

Brady then shared the eulogy in a newsletter, which he then corrected, citing a “proofreading mistake.”

“I apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused,” he said.

According to Awful Announcing, Brady’s correction came 35 minutes after he sent the newsletter out to his subscribers. Exactly what prompted him to pen the eulogy, he did not say.

“Maybe Brady saw an old headline about McCarver somewhere, maybe he doesn’t run his newsletter topics by anyone, and maybe he doesn’t have anyone proofreading, which seems unlikely,” noted the outlet.

“The fact that Tom Brady wrote an entire newsletter about Tim McCarver on the premise of him dying last week and hit send before anyone could pick up the mistake, makes no sense,” it added.