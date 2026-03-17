WATCH: Team USA Wears Game-Worn Olympic Hockey Sweaters Before WBC Championship Game

Team USA isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to supplying winning mojo before Tuesday night’s World Baseball Classic (WBC) championship game.

The men wearing the red, white, and blue on the field tonight in Miami, when they take on Venezuela for world baseball bragging rights, showed up to the stadium rocking the same red, white, and blue hockey jerseys that the U.S. men’s hockey team wore when they defeated Canada for Olympic gold last month.

The idea had its genesis with Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who reached out to Team USA gold medal-winning hero Jack Hughes about wearing the jerseys.

That call led to Hughes making a call, and before anyone knew it, Fansided had provided 36 jerseys to dress out the team, managers, and staff.

Will the jerseys bring Team USA victory? Make sure you’re watching FOX at 8:00 PM EST to find out.