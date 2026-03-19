Pittsburgh Public Schools Switching to Online Learning Due to NFL Draft

Students in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, public schools will be remote learning as the NFL Draft takes place in the city next month, Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) announced.

In a press release, PPS explained that schools in the city would move to “asynchronous teaching and learning” between April 22-24, “in preparation” for the roughly 700,000 visitors expected in the area for the NFL Draft. The decision will “help reduce transportation challenges” and “minimize disruptions to school operations.”

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters expressed that moving to asynchronous learning during this time would allow students to be supported “academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected.”

“Our priority is maintaining the continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft,” Walters said.

“Students will complete assignments and learning activities provided by their teachers through established digital platforms and instructional materials,” according to the press release.

Walters acknowledged that while it was “not ideal,” it is the “reality of a city hosting a big event,” WTAE News reported.

While some parents, such as Jazlynn Worthy, said they were “happy” about the decision, others, like Valerie Webb Allman, pointed out that it was “a big gap.”

“One day here and there for a snow day is one thing, but three days in a row, that’s a big gap when we don’t have a whole lot of time, and we’re not going to be making up any of that time,” Allman told the outlet.