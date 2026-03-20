Florida State kicker Conor McAneney Involved in ‘Violent’ Fight with Cops During Spring Break Arrest

Florida State kicker Conor McAneney was bloodied after a violent altercation with police in Florida on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers confronted the ACC kicker after an alleged trespassing incident at the Elbo Room club at 2:30 a.m.

The situation escalated, however, after McAneney reportedly resisted the officers’ attempts to put handcuffs on him, and a fight ensued.

“He became uncooperative and violent,” the FLPD said. “He was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and trespassing. McAneney was transported to BHMC as a precaution before being booked in the BSO Main Jail.”

McAneney, who is in Fort Lauderdale for spring break, sported a swollen, bloody lip in his mugshot.

The soon-to-be-21-year-old is facing two felony charges, one count of battery on an officer and one count of resisting an officer, in addition to one charge of misdemeanor trespassing.

He was held on a $2,750 bond.

McAneney hails from Northern Ireland and joined the Seminoles this year after spending a short time at Quincy University in Illinois. His first year with the Noles was a decent one; he went 7-10 on field goal attempts, the New York Post reports.