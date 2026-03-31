Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Says He Wants to ‘Educate’ TreVeyon Henderson About Being ‘Inclusive’ After Posting Bible Verse in Support of Jaden Ivey

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel believes his star running back needs to get “educated” if he’s going to speak about his Christianity.

TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots’ second-round draft pick in 2025, posted Scripture in support of Bulls guard Jaden Ivey, after Chicago waived him following comments critical of NBA teams who celebrate Pride Nights.

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

Soon after news of Ivey’s separation from the team, Henderson took to X to post a message of support for the NBA player, quoting Matthew 5:10.

Henderson wrote: “‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ Matthew 5:10.”

On Tuesday, Vrabel was asked by reporters about Henderson’s social media post. While he said he “loved” Henderson, he said that his star runner needed to be “educated” because the team needed to be “inclusive.”

Vrabel’s response, specifically the part about Henderson needing to get “educated,” provoked a torrent of backlash online.

As of this writing, Henderson has not responded to Vrabel’s comments.