NHL Investigating Fans for Nazi Salute at Dallas Stars Game After Video Goes Viral

Officials at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the NHL’s Dallas Stars play, are investigating after a video went viral showing fans giving a Nazi salute during a game.

The video reportedly shows fans delivering the raised-arm salute during the December 21 game when the Stars faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the game is months old, the video clip is just now going viral.

“American Airlines Arena (AAC) has zero tolerance for any acts of hate and/or discrimination, and we aim to ensure an environment for our guests that is free from disruptive behaviors, including foul/abusive language and obscene gestures,” the arena said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“As such, we strongly denounce the actions that appear to be depicted in the video footage and are conducting an internal investigation. All fans and attendees are expected to adhere to AAC and, as applicable, NBA or NHL Codes of Conduct when attending events,” the statement added.

A spokesman for the Star said the team is “fully aligned with the arena’s statement and working with them to find out exactly what happened.”

The video first went viral from a Reddit post that has since been deleted.

The arena says that the fans’ behavior may violate the NHL’s code of conduct.

In part, the code states that the league expects “that fans also fully support the values of respect, inclusion, and safety at all times through their words, actions, and interactions with other fans, arena staff, Club and event personnel, Players, Coaches and Officials while attending all NHL games and events.”

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