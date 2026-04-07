Former NFL quarterback and anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick is publishing a memoir entitled “The Perilous Fight.”

Kaepernick, 38, who shot to America’s attention in 2016 after protesting against America, our first responders, flag, and soldiers by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem, left the NFL in 2017 after turning free agent and finding no team willing to take him on.

After his NFL career ended, Kaepernick made hundreds of millions by becoming a full-time protester and left-wing activist.

The upcoming book, to be published by Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, is reportedly set to hit bookstores on September 15, according to The Independent.

The publishing date was chosen because it corresponds to the day he first began protesting against the country that made him a multimillionaire ten years ago.

Kaepernick’s act of taking a knee and refusing to stand in honor of the national anthem infected the entire NFL for the next few years and also eventually leaked out to other pro sports as well as college and high school sports.

“People saw the moment. But they didn’t see the years that made it possible: the questions about who I was; the injustices I could no longer ignore; the voices of those who came before me that I carried into that stadium,” Kaepernick says.

“That journey, from a Black kid navigating an identity the world didn’t always make space for, to an athlete who realized the game was bigger than football, shaped everything. When I took a knee, it wasn’t a sudden act,” the ex-NFL second-string quarterback said in a statement.

The publisher describes the book as “equal parts memoir and manifesto”, which will trace “the off-the-field battles that turned a single act of protest into a movement that changed American sports and culture forever.”

The book is destined to sell as many copies as the number of teams that were willing to sign Kaepernick in 2017.

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