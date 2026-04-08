WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Makes Stunning SI Swimsuit Debut

WNBA stars Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier have wowed fans and non-fans alike with the stunning previews of their Sports Illustrated swimsuit photos.

The two women’s pro basketball stars are seen in a video of their photo sessions for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, with admirers and fans talking, the New York Post reported.

“This is probably one of the most empowering things that I’ve done — ever,” Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham said.

“I truly think, go kick ass out on the court and then go kick ass out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful, and has the mindset that she can do anything,” she added. “This is what SI is all about, empowering the female body, so that’s what we’re doing.”

For her part, Napheesa Collier participated in the photo shoot, still hobbling on crutches after ankle surgery in January.

“We show what it is to sacrifice, what is it to work hard [and] to achieve your dream,” said Collier, who posed laying down on the beach and in a pool,” she told SI.

Another top female athlete participating in this year’s photo shoot included American track and field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

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