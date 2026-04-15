LIV Golf Calls ‘Emergency Summit’ As Rumors of Shut Down Looms

LIV Golf executives have called an “emergency summit” in New York amid rumors that the entire venture is about to shut down.

The nascent pro golf league, funded by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has faced serious criticism from golf pros and struggled to gain an audience despite signing golf stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson.

In addition, it is reported that LIV has closed its media center for the meeting scheduled in Mexico, and that no LIV executives have been seen in Mexico City or at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, according to the New York Post.

The paper added that at least one LIV player said they haven’t been told the reason for the “emergency summit” or the reported “bombshell announcement” set to emerge after the meeting.

LIV had only recently begun to tamp down its feud with the PGA after then-PGA commissioner Jay Monahan signed an agreement to work with LIV and the PIF.

But LIV has never lived down its connection to the Saudi government, especially from 9/11 families who objected to pro golf involving itself with the Saudis, who they say had a hand in the attacks on 9/11.

Still, despite the merger deal with the PGA, no moves have been made to fulfill the plans or move forward.

On top of that, Jay Monahan announced last year that he was stepping down as the PGA Tour commissioner.

Bryson DeChambeau won LIV’s last event held in March of last year in Midrand, South Africa.

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