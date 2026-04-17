Eagles Super Bowl Champ Alshon Jeffrey Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Alshon Jeffrey was arrested on charges of insurance fraud and could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

Jeffrey, 36, who played for the Eagles during their Super Bowl win in 2017, was hit with several charges connected to insurance fraud, the Daily Mail reported.

Further details of just how he allegedly filed fraudulent insurance claims were not released.

The former wide receiver, who retired from the NFL in 2021, was arrested on Wednesday and then released after being booked.

Jeffrey was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played in Chicago for five seasons before being signed by the Eagles in 2017. As a member of the Bears, he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013. He was also placed on the list of the 100 greatest Bears players of all time.

While with the Eagles at Super Bowl LII, Jeffrey scored a touchdown and made three catches for 73 yards. The Eagles delivered a rare defeat to the Patriots that year, winning the Super Bowl 41-33. The Eagles ultimately released him after seven games in his final season in 2021.

Before joining the NFL, Jeffery was a top player at South Carolina, where he won All-American and All-SEC honors. He also had his number retired with the Gamecocks.

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