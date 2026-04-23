VIDEO: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Very Awkward Reaction After Ty Simpson Pick

Every NFL analyst has a player they value highly and feel other analysts have undervalued. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is no different. However, his reaction to the Rams selection of Ty Simpson was very, very different.

Orlovsky became the butt of many jokes earlier this month when he revealed his belief that Alabama’s Ty Simpson, and not presumed #1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza was the best quarterback in this year’s draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who held the top pick, did not agree, and drafted Mendoza first overall.

But! When the Los Angeles Rams pick came around at #13, they selected Simpson as the heir apparent to longtime veteran Matthew Stafford.

This, Orlovsky saw as vindication of his earlier praise of Simpson, and he let everyone know about it.

“Fudge yes, dude!” the former QB shouted as he sprung from his chair while live on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Gosh, that makes me feel good, dude,” Orlovsky added.

“Fudge” and “Gosh” are not typically used when voicing exuberance but they seemed to flow quite naturally from Orlovsky who used them to avoid the FCC fine that the words he would have otherwise used surely would have brought.

On March 24, Orlovsky made his case for Simpson while comparing him to Mendoza.

“I think when we look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson and it’s not close between those two quarterbacks,” Orlovsky said.

That take earned him near universal scorn from colleagues and viewers alike.

However, while Simpson did not go #1 overall, his selection in the top half of the first round as opposed to the early part of the second, where most had him projected, seems to have soothed Orlovsky’s ego.