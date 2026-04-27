REPORT: Fired Red Sox Coaches Escorted from Team Hotel in Humiliating Fashion

The MLB season is not even a quarter of the way through, but Red Sox management, and a large percentage of their fans, have seen enough.

Manager Alex Cora, along with five other coaches, were dismissed from their duties Saturday afternoon after a relatively rare occurrence for the Red Sox this year – a win! A resounding win in fact, a 17-1 thumping of the Orioles in Baltimore.

The BoSox are in last place in the AL East, 11-17 on the season,

The coaches fired, other than Cora, include hitting coach Pete Fatse, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, third base/outfield coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Rámon Vázquez, and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

In addition, longtime Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was reassigned from his role as game-planning coach.

As if getting fired wasn’t bad enough, the team collected their now ex-employees from the team hotel in a chartered van with the business name, COACHES4HIRE LLC, on the side.

That’s unfortunate, to say the least.

If it’s any consolation to the fired coaches, they likely will be rehired at some level of baseball in the relatively near future. The group did have some success in Boston. Some of the coaches were on the staff for Boston’s last World Series win in 2018, and the playoff runs since then.

As for Red Sox Principal Owner John W. Henry and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, they have a lot of work to do.