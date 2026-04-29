Buffalo Sabres fans have just endeared themselves in the hearts of every hockey fan north of the border.

On Tuesday night, Cami Clune, who gained popularity on The Voice, began singing the Canadian national anthem, O Canada, before the Sabres-Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup.

However, her mic gave out during the song.

This would prove not to be a problem, however, as the entire crowd joined in and sang the anthem.

Some fans (me included) may wonder why the Sabres sing the Canadian anthem when neither team involved in the game is based in Canada. As it turns out, the Sabres always do this as a nod to their close proximity to their Canadian neighbors.

In an unhappy development for Sabres fans, their team lost the game.

Buffalo had a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close things out against Boston, but an overtime goal courtesy of Bruins star David Pastrnak kept the series alive for at least one more game.