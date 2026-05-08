Dianna Russini’s Sex Comment in Front of Mike Vrabel Goes Viral Amid Scandal

A month after shocking images revealed New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini canoodling at an exclusive Arizona resort, some of their past comments are being viewed in a different light.

During a Barstool Sports segment in April 2020, Russini, Vrabel, and several other sports personalities appeared in a segment called “Barstool Feud,” which asked contestant questions in a fashion similar to the game show Family Feud.

In the segment, Russini was asked a question that set her up for a response that would have more impact six years later than it had at the time.

“OK, Dianna, what is something you might close your eyes to do?”

Russini responded, “When you have sex with your husband or wife.”

What seemed like no particularly big deal at the time, but perhaps should have been a tell, was that while everyone else on the panel laughed, Vrabel shook his head.

Russini is married to Shake Shack Executive Kevin Goldschmidt.

An analysis of her past comments shows that Russini did not hold back when it came to criticizing her husband, early and often.

Just a few months after her marriage to Goldschidt in September of 2020, Russini belittled her hubby in a segment on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I’m married to someone average,” she said at the time. “I don’t post a lot about him. If I was married to someone beautiful, I’d overpost too.”

She continued, “So the guy’s got a heart of gold, and here I am on national TV killing him,” she said while laughing. “Look, we’re average together, but he makes me above average because he married me.”

Russini added, “I am so sorry, I need to really stop killing my husband on television. I’m going to be divorced by Christmas!”

Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people, and both have two children with their respective spouses.

Russini has not commented publicly on the affair since resigning her post as the lead NFL reporter at The Athletic. Vrabel initially deflected when the first batch of photos showing himself and Russini at an exclusive Arizona resort were revealed last month.

Since then, he has admitted to having tough conversations with his family and seeking counseling, while not outright admitting the affair.