Sean Strickland Defeats Khamzat Chimaev, Reclaims Title in Shocking UFC Upset

Sean Strickland found himself in a familiar position Saturday night: That of an underdog seeking the UFC middleweight crown, and he ended the night in a familiar fashion: Wearing the UFC Middleweight Championship belt.
Strickland earned a split-decision victory over the previously undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev in front of a packed house at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Ringside announcers Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were stunned at Chimaev being put on his back for an extended period of time for the first time in his career.
That performance won Strickland the round on all the judges’ scorecards. The former champ would win again in the third when Chimaev abandoned his takedown attempts and decided to engage Strickland on his feet.
Strickland won again.
However, Chimaev found his second wind in the fourth round and relentlessly attacked a visibly fatigued Strickland, first with fists and kicks, and then with more of Chimaev’s renowned takedowns. Strickland would survive again but would emerge not only fatigued but badly bloodied from a broken nose that seemed to make him more hesitant and defensive.
With Chimaev the clear winner of rounds one and four and Strickland the winner of rounds two and three, it would all come down to the fifth round.
A close round that could have gone either way.
But when Bruce Buffer read the judge’s scorecards, he revealed that two of the three judges had given that fifth round to Strickland. Making him once again the UFC Middleweight Champion of the world.
In his post-fight interview, Strickland apologized for his excessive trash talk during the week while praising his opponent.
“I apologize to my American fans, my Muslim fans, and my Christian fans,” Strickland explained. “I took things too far. I admit it. I respect all of you. I should have been a better example.”
Talk of a rematch began as soon as the fight ended. But UFC President Dana White revealed in the post-fight presser that Chimaev told him he no longer wants to fight at middleweight and wants to move to light-heavyweight.
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