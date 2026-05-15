Deion Sanders Wants to Meet Browns’ Head Coach to Talk About Shedeur—As a Coach, Not as a Dad

Fathers typically believe they know best, and Deion Sanders is apparently no different.

On a recent episode of Garrett Bush’s podcast, the NFL Hall of Famer revealed that he plans to travel to Cleveland to meet with Browns head coach Todd Monken to discuss the best way to get maximum performance from his son, Shedeur.

“I was supposed to go, actually next week but I’ve got to shoot a commercial, to Cleveland to meet [Monken],” Sanders said via Pro Football Talk. “Because I want to meet him. Because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going. That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I’ve had him for the last three [seasons], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that. So, I anticipate, and I can’t wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken.”

This is a big season for Shedeur.

Unlike last season, where the starting job fell to him due to a combination of injuries and poor play from the QBs ahead of him. This year, Sanders faces competition not only from returning second-year player Dillon Gabriel but also from former Browns starter Deshaun Watson, who is returning from injury.

Deion likely recognizes the importance of this year to his son’s career and is seeking to put him in the best possible position. Does he believe that Monken is the right coach for his son? He seems to think so.

“I love it, man, because he’s a straight shooter,” Deion said of Monken. “All these little side conversations that was had before him, he ain’t with that.”