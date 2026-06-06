Pope Leo Reveals His World Cup Squad: ‘I Would Certainly Support the US’

Pope Leo may have spent 30 years in Peru and live in Vatican City, but he hasn’t completely forgotten where he comes from.

When asked which team he would be supporting during this year’s World Cup, the Vicar of Christ told reporters “I would certainly support the US. I don’t know how many games I’ll be able to see but I wish them all the best.”

That decision may have something to do with who is available for the Holy Father to root for.

Last year, Pope Leo said he would support Peru over the US in a soccer tournament. However, since Peru did not qualify for this year’s World Cup, his Holiness is spared from having to make that call.

The pope is currently visiting Spain and the Canary Islands.

The last two popes have been able to watch their native country’s win the World Cup during their time as Supreme Pontiff. Pope Francis a native Argentinian, watched his home country defeat France for soccer’s ultimate prize in 2022. His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, saw his fellow Germans hoist the cup in 2014.

Having that happen for third time in a row, especially when it would require Team USA to win the World Cup, would truly require divine intervention. Then again, if there’s anyone who could make that happen…