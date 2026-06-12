Broncos Linebacker Jonathon Cooper Arrested Twice in One Week

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday for the second time in a week after police nabbed him for violating an order of protection filed against him in Colorado.

The NFL player was arrested on misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order and harassment, according to the New York Post.

After his arrest on June 11, he was hit with two additional charges of felony second-degree assault by strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Cooper attended the Broncos’ offseason practice session on Thursday, but the team is now closely watching his legal situation.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the team said in a statement. Coach Sean Payton added that he had a “long visit” with Cooper over the matter.

Thursday’s arrest came exactly seven days after he was arrested in Parker, Colorado, on June 4 after he and his girlfriend got in a physical confrontation. At the time, the Ohio State alum was booked into the Douglas County detention facility at 2:30 a.m. the next morning. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to police documents, both Cooper and his girlfriend were arrested on June 4 after they argued and got in a physical confrontation when the woman took Cooper’s phone and would not give it back.

The arrest record says that after the woman took Cooper’s phone, he warned her to return it, then told her to leave the apartment. He then took her phone and “bit” it, damaging the screen. The pair next reportedly tussled over the phones. The woman was taken to the hospital for an exam for any injuries, and Cooper was hauled off to jail. But both were arrested for domestic assault.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to the original charges from last week in a court appearance on Monday.

The 28-year-old Cooper was a seventh-round NFL Draft pick in 2021 and has been with the Broncos for six seasons. He has 31-1/2 career sacks and, in 2024, had a career-best 10-1/2 sacks. He signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension in 2024.

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