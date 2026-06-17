CA State Senator Scott Wiener Lashes Out at ‘Homophobe” Giants Players Who ‘Defaced’ Pride Night Caps with Bible Verses

California’s radical gay state Senator Scott Wiener is lashing out at the three L.A. Giants players who refused to wear their team’s Gay Pride uniform caps last week, accusing the players of being “homophobes” and saying they “hijacked” the team’s Pride Night event. He also ripped “MAGA bigots” in his screed.

Weiner, who supports previously pushed state legislation to eliminate criminal penalties for adults caught sodomizing children, posted the attack on Tuesday on his X account against the players who wore Bible verses on their caps instead of Pride night messages.

“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to ‘take back’ the rainbow from LGBTQ people. The players could have displayed this passage any night of the year but chose to do it only on Pride Night,” Wiener railed.

The state senator then ripped the team for “doing nothing” about the players.

“The Giants, sadly, took no action in response, which is inconsistent with the Giants’ longstanding support for our LGBTQ community,” he exclaimed. “Major League Baseball then warned the players that MLB rules bar defacement of uniforms. The Giants should publicly commit to enforcing rules around uniform defacement and should not effectively create a homophobia exemption to those rules.”

“MAGA leaders like JD Vance and Josh Hawley are now glomming on and declaring an anti-LGBTQ culture war,” Wiener continued, “in an attempt to bully MLB from enforcing its rules. MAGA leaders are only taking issue with enforcement of the rule against homophobic defacement, not any other form of defacement.”

“Once again, MAGA shows its true colors,” he added, “Bigotry against LGBTQ people. This isn’t an issue of religious freedom. People have a right to whatever religious beliefs they want — even if those beliefs dehumanize other people — but they don’t have a right to hijack their employer to promote those hateful beliefs at a job-related event. MLB didn’t warn these players for their faith. Rather, it warned them for violating the rules of their employment.”

Wiener concluded by warning Major League Baseball.

“MLB must hold firm in enforcing its rules. And the Giants must do better. There cannot be a homophobia exemption to the MLB uniform defacement ban,” he insisted.

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