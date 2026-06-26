Phoenix Mercury Delete Post Mocking Caitlin Clark After Vicious Flagrant Foul

The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury has deleted a controversial Internet meme that many fans said seemed to mock the physical attack on Caitlin Clark by Mercury player Alyssa Thomas during this week’s Mercury-Fever game.

The meme showed a stick figure wearing Mercury player DeWanna Bonner’s No. 24 jersey, her ponytail, and a white headband, lying on the floor with a word balloon saying, “De-Wanna Piece of This?”

Many fans, though, immediately thought that the cartoon was actually mocking Wednesday’s game, in which the Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas kneed Clark in the groin several times, then pushed her fist into Clark’s throat as Clark tried to get up from the floor where both had fallen while trying to retrieve the ball.

The cartoon first appeared on the Mercury’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning, but after a backlash, it was quickly removed.