Phoenix Mercury Delete Post Mocking Caitlin Clark After Vicious Flagrant Foul

The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury has deleted a controversial Internet meme that many fans said seemed to mock the physical attack on Caitlin Clark by Mercury player Alyssa Thomas during this week’s Mercury-Fever game.
The meme showed a stick figure wearing Mercury player DeWanna Bonner’s No. 24 jersey, her ponytail, and a white headband, lying on the floor with a word balloon saying, “De-Wanna Piece of This?”
The cartoon first appeared on the Mercury’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning, but after a backlash, it was quickly removed.
The meme is supposed to reference an incident during Wednesday’s game in which Bonner made a layup on a foul call in the second quarter. But many fans and social media users attacked the Mercury, saying that it was really a stealthy comment on Thomas’s attack on Clark.
Thomas didn’t initially get any punishment for throat-punching Clark, but the day after the game, the WNBA upgraded the incident to a flagrant foul 2 penalty and gave Thomas a one-game suspension.
Fans ripped into the Mercury for both Thomas’ foul and the controversial social media meme:
One even suggested that a U.S. Senator investigate the WNBA.
Many fans were also outraged that Alyssa Thomas only got a little one-game suspension after her flagrant foul on Clark.
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