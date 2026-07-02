‘Never a Red Card’: Mauricio Pochettino Angered over Balogun VAR Controversy at World Cup

U.S. Men’s National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino is defending Folarin Balogun after the player was issued a red card for a foul and suspended for one game for colliding with Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic during Wednesday’s game.

Balogun had tromped on the Bosnian player’s right ankle as the two vied for control of the ball. Balogun was issued a red card after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review and was given a one-game suspension, meaning he won’t be able to play in the USMNT’s World Cup Round 16 match against Belgium.

Coach Pochettino, though, insists that Balogun had no intent to hurt his Bosnian opponent.

“It was an action that wasn’t intentional, he’s sad,” Pochettino insisted, according to the New York Post. “We cannot do anything to change this feeling.”

“This is soccer, this is football. For sure, he’s going to help us to perform, and hopefully we can go to the next round so he can be available again,” coach Pochettino said.

Pochettino also added that some of the calls were suspect in their 2-0 win over Bosnia.

“Today, you know 50/50 decisions? Not one goes for us,” Pochettino exclaimed. ‘The players reacted very well, we controlled the emotional part of the game.”

But some say VAR made the wrong call. According to the Post, former Select Group referee Andy Davies doubted the call.

“VAR made their recommendation to the referee based on slow-motion and still replays, which is not aligned with VAR protocols,” he said.

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