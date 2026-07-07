Belgium Trolls President with ‘Trump Dance’ After Humiliating Team USA at World Cup

Team Belgium performed the famous Trump dance after scoring its fourth goal against the United States during the Round of 16 at the World Cup on Tuesday night.

The moment came after Belgium pushed the score up to a 4-1 lead, sealing the victory and humiliating Team USA after a strong showing in the previous games. Take a look:

The night took a turn for the absolute worst in the second half when the United States trailed Belgium by just one point with a score of 2-1. Though the team came out strong with a more forcible offense and stalwart defense, the momentum shifted when goal keeper Matt Freese hesitated to kick the ball when it came into his possession, which opened a path up for Belgium to score a goal. Take a look:

The U.S. never recovered and lost to Belgium 4-1 – a full 12 years after previously losing to Belgium in 2014 Round of 16. Hot takes on social media were unforgiving, with many calling it one of the most embarrassing performances of the USMNT in history.

“I know American Soccer is still pretty far behind Europe, but Belgium made it VERY OBVIOUS. We looked like we didn’t know what the hell we were doing. It was just so embarrassing. WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT THIRD GOAL?” former NFL star Robert Griffin III declared on X.

“I don’t want to hear that the future is bright for American soccer. That they should be proud. That was a disgusting effort. We’re far closer to the bottom than the top. Just not a soccer country,” said Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“US Soccer is not ready for primetime. I dont wanna be mean but this team is embarrassing. We’re never gonna actually be good at this sport as long as out D tier athletes play it. What a clown show,” he added.