LA Times Writer Rebukes Dodgers for Visiting White House: ‘Are the Dodgers Tone Deaf?’

Bill Plaschke, writer for the Los Angeles Times, rebuked the Dodgers for committing to their upcoming visit to the White House to celebrate their 2025 World Series victory.

Plaschke excoriated the Dodgers, who won the World Series back-to-back and are poised for a three-peat, in a lengthy op-ed published on Thursday. According to Plaschke, Trump has been seeking to tear the city of Los Angeles apart, focusing exclusively on the president’s immigration enforcement policy.

Some, including Dodgers officials, argued this was a visit about tradition, not politics. Teams have been visiting the White House since President Andrew Johnson hosted two amateur baseball clubs in 1865. The Dodgers said they were abiding by this once-revered sports custom. They said they were showing respect for this country’s highest office, not necessarily the man inhabiting it. Understood. But what happened two months after that first visit altered even that flimsy bit of logic, as the man inhabiting the office rained terror on Los Angeles with the midsummer ICE raids that changed the lives of thousands. Many impacted were the Dodgers fans who filled the stadium every night for the team with arguably the largest immigrant fan base in sports. Some even were wearing Dodgers caps and jerseys when they were swept up and hauled away.

After criticizing the Dodgers for reluctantly “fulfilling a $1.1-million donation to community organizations to support families impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” he then pointed to longtime fan Jose Madera, director of the Pasadena Community Job Center, who quit attending games.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that our team is going to shake the hand of a person who has sent so much hate and terror into our community,” said Madera. “Thousands of families in our city live in fear … we can’t stand for what’s going on.”

Madera called upon the Dodgers to remember who they are

“The Dodgers bring so much joy to our community, but a large part of their fan base is the immigrant community, and they need to stand with us,” he said. “It’s very disappointing that they’re not, and we need to hold them accountable.”

While some online agreed with Plaschke’s take, others appreciated the Dodgers for attempting to be a symbol of unity during divisive times.