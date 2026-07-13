Bryce Harper Blasts FanDuel After Cameo Video Controversy

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper has taken FanDuel to task for a Cameo video message he sent to a fan, which he claims the betting site used for a purpose he was unaware of.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper recorded a video message for Terry Thompson, a FanDuel VIP client who gambled as much as $18.5 million with the site before foreclosing on his home after taking out second and third mortgages in an attempt to cover his gambling losses.

In addition, Thompson sold an ownership stake in a company that he owned.

The former VIP client is now suing FanDuel and DraftKings.

The personalized message Harper sent Thompson brought considerable controversy and many ethical questions to the fore. However, the Phillies star claims he did not know what the video would be used for when he recorded it.

“I joined Cameo to engage with fans through paid personalized videos. What happened here went beyond anything I knew about or approved,” Harper explained.

“In November 2024, someone identifying themselves only as ‘Bryttanni’ submitted an order through Cameo for a personal ‘holiday video for Terry.’ Cameo had a separate category for business video requests, and at the time, I did not know this video would be used for commercial purposes.

“The request included a short script. I read it in good faith. FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion. I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it.”

Harper included the message in the Cameo request from Thompson’s VIP host, Brytttani, which included the script he was to read.

“Hey Terry, what’s up, brother, your host Bryttanni from FanDuel wanted to make sure your Thanksgiving was extra special,” Harper said in the video.

“I just wanted to hop on here and wish your family a wonderful Thanksgiving. Tell [redacted name to protect the identity of minor] I said ‘Hello.’ I appreciate all of the support through the years.”

Harper claims to have no affiliation with FanDuel.

Thompson revealed to the Inquirer that he had a micro-betting addiction and that FanDuel facilitated that addiction by giving him special treatment, such as Super Bowl tickets.

His obsessive gambling ultimately cost him nearly $2 million. Police were dispatched to his home to check on him after he lost his final $10,000.