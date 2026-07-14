Video of ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller’s Near Fatal Car Crash Revealed

The horrific car crash that left ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller with an amputated limb and nearly cost him his life was captured on video.

The footage of the crash, obtained by the California Post, shows Miller’s blue 2023 Ford Bronco traveling in the opposing lane on a rural road in Jasper, Missouri. Suddenly, Miller’s vehicle crossed the centerline and smashed into the oncoming truck.

Video shows the semi attempting to swerve out of the way just before contact.

The accident occurred on June 17 at 3:50 PM EST.

The impact of the wreck was such that Miller’s seat belt was severed, and he was ejected from his seat.

“I was leaving my sister’s house,” a witness to the accident said. “I might have been maybe 100 yards behind. I witnessed the Bronco just a hard swerve into the semi’s lane. The semi tried to swerve. It made contact. I haven’t ever seen a car explode like that. I ran to the Bronco, and there was no one in the vehicle. I heard groaning behind me.

“I saw a man laying in the grass. I called 911.”

In addition to doctors having to amputate his left arm, Miller also suffered a compound fracture of his left femur, a shattered left kneecap, and multiple broken ribs.

Police wrote “unknown” after an investigation into whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Miller has set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.

That campaign has drawn scrutiny from many online who claim that Miller engaged in a pattern of withholding payouts to fantasy football league winners and withholding services from others who paid him for instruction in scouting techniques.

The Missouri Attorney General has opened an investigation into the claims.