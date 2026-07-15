England’s Jude Bellingham had a rough response to his team’s painful 2-1 loss to Argentina at the World Cup finals on Wednesday and was seen slapping his opponent in the aftermath.

Bellingham slapped Argentina’s Valentín Barco moments after the loss when Barco and his teammates, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, linked arms in victory.

“Bellingham approached the trio and struck Barco around the back of the head, leading to an incensed response,” per the New York Post. “Barco immediately retaliated and pushed Bellingham away, but the England star was still having words with Argentina.”

“Others joined in before Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi stepped in to push Bellingham out for good,” it added.

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Bellingham did, however, prove to be a good sport when he embraced Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after the match. It remains unclear why they initiated the fight with Barco.

Argentina also showed little in the way of good sportsmanship following the win when its players were seen celebrating in front of a flag bearing the message, “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to “The Malvinas (the Argentine term for the Falkland Islands) are Argentine.”