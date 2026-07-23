REPORT: Details of Ex-NBA Star Ty Lawson’s Shoplifting Arrest Revealed: ‘White Bitch’

Former NBA star Ty Lawson did not take it well last week after being arrested for shoplifting.

Lawson was arrested last week in Douglas County, Colorado, after allegedly swapping a $34 bottle of Vodka from a liquor store in Castle Rock. When officers confronted the former Denver Nugget, he became agitated, screaming and repeatedly calling the officer a “bitch” and “white bitch,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The California Post on Wednesday,

The affidavit does say, however, that Lawson eventually calmed down and even apologized for his behavior.

Shortly after 8 PM local time on July 16, a store clerk accused Lawson of stealing a bottle of vodka and walking off with it to a nearby restaurant.

The police report claims that officers detected a smell “of an unknown alcoholic substance.”

Lawson was booked, charged with shoplifting, and released.

During his eight-year career, Lawson played in 551 games for the Nuggets, Rockets, Pacers, and Kings. He averaged 12 points and six assists per game. The former North Carolina Tar Heel also recently spent time playing in China.