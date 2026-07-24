49ers Star Nick Bosa Breaks Social Media Hiatus to Celebrate Ryan Clark’s Dismissal at ESPN

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa jumped back to X after a four-year break to cheer ESPN for firing controversial commentator Ryan Clark.

Bosa reposted a message from The Athletic NFL, which was reporting that ESPN had cut ties with Clark. The player’s comment included the three-fingers emoji, which usually signals “excellent.”

Until Thursday’s message, Boas had not posted anything new to X since November 12, 2022, according to the New York Post.

Clark was laid off by management at ESPN on Monday right in the middle of his broadcasting of NFL Live. He was reportedly told he was out after contributing a segment to the show on Monday. He didn’t return to the broadcast.

Bosa was one of Clark’s frequent targets in years past. In one case, for instance, Clark attacked Bosa for wearing a Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, with Clark asking, “What was so great about America before?”

Clark went on at the time to hint that Bosa is being purposefully divisive and racist for wearing the cap.

The volatile former NFL player turned ESPN commentator was not the only one whose job was eliminated this week. On-air folks, including MLB play-by-play man Karl Ravech, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, and fantasy contributor Stephania Bell, also joined Clark on the unemployment line.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston