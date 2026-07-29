Ex-UFC star Anthony Smith Arrested on Charges of Domestic Violence, Making Terroristic Threats

Former UFC light-heavyweight contender and frequent analyst Anthony Smith faces felony charges of domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment, according to court records.

The former fighter was booked into Sarpy County Jail in Nebraska on Monday at 8:44 PM local time.

Though it remains unclear if the former fighter remained in custody from the time of his arrest all the way through the time of his court hearing on Wednesday morning, he was still locked up as of late Tuesday night, the New York Post reports.

Sunday was Smith’s 38th birthday.

Smith exited the Octagon for good in 2025, after suffering a scary knockout loss to Zhang Mingyang. Since then, he has been a part of the UFC’s pre- and post-fight coverage, appearing on the promotion’s new broadcast partner, Paramount+.

Smith’s chances of returning to professional fighting or announcing are quite dim if he is convicted. According to TMZ Sports, the domestic violence charge alone could land him in prison for up to 20 years.

Smith’s professional fighting career spanned just over 17 years. During that time, he racked up a record of 37-19. While he won three championship bouts for other MMA promotions, Smith failed to win gold in his bid for a UFC strap, falling to Jon Jones via unanimous decision in March of 2019.