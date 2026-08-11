Cam Newton Backs Aaron Rodgers, Claims NFL Coaches and Players Forged Vaccination Cards

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has backed up Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ claim that coaches and players forged vaccination cards during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he recalled seeing fake vaccination cards during the pandemic.

“A lot of people had probably fake vax cards back in the day,” he said. “I remember seeing some of the vax cards. It was like written in crayon.

“I’m like, alright, so we’re going to pass that off [as legitimate], but we [unvaccinated] are going to be second-rate citizens over here. I got to wear a yellow armband, train in the back, can’t be around more than three people,” he added.

During an appearance on the 4th & 1 podcast this Monday, Cam Newton said that many coaches and players produced fraudulent vaccination cards.

“If we’re being honest, going back to 2020, there were multiple players, coaches, and executives that fraudulently got their COVID shot. Yes, I said it,” Newton said.

Newton added that people skirted the NFL coronavirus protocols by paying for it.