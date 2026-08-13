Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo may effectively be “over” at CBS Sports following his OWI arrest in July.

Speaking on his WFAN show on Wednesday, former CBS analyst Boomer Esiason said that Romo’s ongoing indefinite leave from his position may mean that his tenure with CBS Sports has ended.

“If I had to guess, purely speculation given what’s going on right now, I would think it’s over,” Esiason said. “He may end up going somewhere else and getting things straightened out.”

CBS Sports president David Berson addressed the situation with Romo on Tuesday, indicating that a final decision has not yet been made regarding the $72 million left in his contract, which “reportedly includes an industry-standard morality clause, though it’s unclear if the arrest is grounds for termination under the clause,” per the New York Post.

“In making this decision, we have to consider the impact on our image and our brand,” Berson said. “That’s very important to us. The focus should be, and needs to be, on our presentation and this great product, not on any other factors. Fortunately, we have a deep bench, and I’m really proud of the way everybody is stepping up and responding.”

Romo’s limbo status at the network comes roughly a month after the CBS broadcaster was arrested in Milwaukee for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“WISN reports that the arrest report says Romo was stopped around 8 p.m. Thursday while driving south on I-43 and performed poorly on field sobriety tests,” per KTVL.