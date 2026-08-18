President Donald Trump will ride around the IndyCar Freedom 250 course in his motorcade Sunday before the race begins in Washington, DC.

Trump’s motorcade is expected to make a ceremonial trip around the 1.66-mile circuit, which starts and finishes near the U.S. Capitol, according to the New York Post. The course runs toward the White House along the same street used during presidential inaugurations, then turns near the National Archives and cuts across the National Mall.

The course also passes the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian before returning to the finish. First Lady Melania Trump is expected to join the president to watch the race, one of several events marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Pre-race events, including military flyovers, are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Racing is expected to begin shortly after 1 p.m.

The event comes about two months after Trump hosted a UFC event on the White House South Lawn on June 14.

Trump has previously taken similar ceremonial rides at NASCAR events. His presidential limousine, known as the Beast, circled the Daytona International Speedway before the 2020 Daytona 500 and again last year.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pushed for the Washington IndyCar race. The event initially faced opposition from congressional Democrats over plans to allow corporate advertising on the race cars.

The news drew enthusiastic reactions on social media.