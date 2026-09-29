NFL Slashes Ticket Prices for London Game Due to Slow Sales

The NFL has lowered ticket prices for the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders in London due to poor sales.

The NFL lowered prices from 245 pounds ($325) in the hopes of selling out the upcoming game in North London as the league seeks to expand its reach into Europe.

“The league, facing the possibility of attendance at a Tottenham game slipping under 60,000 for the first time, recently slashed remaining tickets down to 79 pounds ($105) — its lowest 2026 category — including for some high-end seats,” per the Associated Press.

Andy Burrows, previously honored as NFL International Fan of the Year in 2025, expressed disappointment that the NFL charged true fans full price when tickets first went on sale in the summer.

“They don’t care about the fans. As long as that place sells out and it looks good on TV, the NFL won’t care about us,” Burrows said. “And I’m not alone. I speak to fans every day.”

“People now will just be like, I’m going to wait. Why should I buy a ticket when they get released?’ … That’s the risk they’ve done — depending on the games,” Burrows added.

Another fan, Matt Cullen, said that tickets should have been more affordable from the beginning.

“I understand the clamor to sell out, but it also shows that it wasn’t priced correctly in the first place,” said Cullen.

As the AP noted, demand for the London games could be down because the NFL is hosting games in Paris, Madrid, and Munich. Last year, for instance, the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders hosted in Madrid sold out within hours of going on sale.

“The initial batch of tickets for the first regular-season NFL game in Madrid were gone in a matter of hours, with nearly 700,000 people trying to get a seat to watch the Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium,” Fox Sports reported at the time.