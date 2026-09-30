WATCH: WNBA’s A’ja Wilson Angrily Confronts Fan in the Stands in Chaotic Scene

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson went off the rails Tuesday, charging at a man sitting on the sidelines who yelled and pointed at her after she fouled Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

The WNBA star became incensed by a fan sitting courtside late in the fourth quarter of the Fever’s 99-89 win in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs.

She was so upset by the man standing beside his seat and yelling at her that she left the marked playing area and entered the seating section to confront him.

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Wilson was later hit with a technical foul, but WNBA rules state that she should have been tossed from the game.

According to the WNBA’s rules on “Section V – Conduct,” a player should be automatically ejected for “Deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play.”

Wilson later claimed that she got upset because the man in the stands courtside “made a step towards her.”

But she is mischaracterizing what actually happened. In truth, Wilson made all the “steps” in this incident. She took so many “steps” that she left the marked playing area, walked off the court, and into the spectator seating.

Incidentally, though she didn’t say so exactly, it appears the man did not yell anything racist at her. After all, if he had, Wilson would surely have been screaming about that from the rooftops. Yet, she never mentioned any racial comments. Stadium officials also let the man return to his seat, so it does not appear he did anything worthy of ejection.

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