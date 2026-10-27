WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Waves the Checkered Flag at Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham was given the honor of waving the checkered flag at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Cunningham served as the ceremonial checkered-flag waver as Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli crossed the line to win the race.

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Ahead of the race, the pro basketball star also tweaked the look by wearing a Tecovas cowboy hat with the words “YEE MF HAW” on the brim.

Naturally, the extremists on the left went apoplectic over Cunningham’s appearance at the F1 Grand Prix.

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