Watch: CAIR Official Admits Women Don’t Have Equal Rights Under Sharia Law

Independent filmmaker Michael Hansen has a new documentary out titled Killing Free Speech. It features an exclusive interview with an official at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who struggles to answer questions about the status of women in Islam.

In the clip, which begins at 4:00 minutes in part one of the documentary, the executive director of CAIR New Jersey, James Sues, is repeatedly asked about a passage in the Koran stating that a woman’s legal testimony is worth only half of a man’s.

In his responses, Sues visibly struggles to reconcile the passage with his own beliefs, while rejecting the suggestion that the Islamic teaching ought to be scrapped or updated to respect modern norms about equal rights for men and women.

“It is the final word of God. It is the final revelation” says Sues. “The Koran cannot be changed.”

In response to Hansen’s questions about the status of women, Sues says “I think a woman’s testimony is valid … It’s a different legal system we have here…“

When pressed to give a direct answer, he says he thinks with “today’s educated women,” a woman’s testimony should be “just as valid” as a man’s.

But he went on to say that his opinion doesn’t matter, because it’s inferior to the diktats of Islamic law. “God is above me — I have an inferior opinion,” concludes Sues.

Killing Free Speech is the second documentary released by Hansen, the first being Killing Europe, a feature about mass migration from Muslim countries into Europe. A planned screening of Killing Europe was canceled by the Ottawa Public Library last year following pressure from left-wing activists.

Killing Free Speech: Part 1 depicts the rise of street violence by the extremist “Antifa” movement in the United States, as well as campaigns of pressure by CAIR and other groups to shut down political expression they disagree with.

Part Two of the documentary, which features an interview with this reporter, will be released later in the year.

Are you a source at Facebook, Google, or any other corporation who wants to confidentially share information about wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Breitbart Senior Technology correspondent Allum Bokhari at allumbokhari@protonmail.com. Use a free Protonmail to ensure your message is encrypted.