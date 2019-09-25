Columbia University Welcomes Antisemitic Malaysian PM for Speech

Columbia University is facing criticism for inviting the antisemitic prime minister of Malaysia to speak on campus.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad once said that Jewish people are “hooked nosed” and that they “rule the world by proxy.” Now, Mohamad is being welcomed as a guest lecturer at Columbia University.

According to a report by the New York Post, Mohamad is scheduled to speak at the prestigious New York City university on Wednesday.

Ronald Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress, said that he is shocked by the university’s decision to host Mohamad.

“It is nothing short of astounding that a university that prides itself on being a place of tolerance and inclusion will be handing the microphone over to a leader who has … been quoted saying that the ‘Europeans killed 6 million Jews out of 12 million. But today the Jews rule this world by proxy. They get others to fight and die for them,'” Lauder said in a short comment to the Post.

Despite the backlash and academia’s usual willingness to prioritize the concern’s of students over free expression principles, Columbia University President Lee Bollinger defended the university’s decision to host Mohamad.

“This form of open engagement can sometimes be difficult, even painful. But to abandon this activity would be to limit severely our capacity to understand and confront the world as it is, which is a central and utterly serious mission for any academic institution,” Bollinger said in a short comment.