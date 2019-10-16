San Diego State Installing Native American ‘Healing Garden’ to Ease ‘Aztec’ Mascot Tensions

San Diego State University is installing a $250,000 “healing garden” to ease tensions caused by the university’s “Aztec” mascot.

San Diego State University has begun installing a $250,000 "healing garden" that is meant to serve as an apology to students and faculty members that are offended by the university's "Aztec" mascot.

San Diego State University announced the garden in a press release that was published at the end of last year. The press released claimed that the expensive garden with “mentally, physically, and emotionally” heal members of the university community.

Aztec Education Committee members have also consulted architects to help design a healing garden near the Communications Building. To be sewn with the seeds of native plants used for medicinal and wellness purposes, it is envisioned as a spot where the curative practices of indigenous peoples may be shared and where SDSU community members may come and “heal” mentally, physically and emotionally in a beautiful space.

The costly garden will feature a mural that will represents Native American healing practices. The mural will be designed by students in related courses at the university.

Nearby, a mural is proposed depicting natural settings or scenes of the lives of indigenous peoples and their healing practices. Faculty members Paula DeVos, professor of history, and Eva Struble, professor of art, are collaborating on courses through the SDSU Arts Alive! Project. Students enrolled in their courses would learn of these practices and cultural ideas and will then design a representative mural. Breitbart News reported in 2017 that San Diego State University voted against the removal of its “Aztec” mascot, which had been the source of controversy on campus. Activists claimed at the time that the mascot was “racist” and offensive to Native Americans.

