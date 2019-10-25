College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Felicity Huffman Released from Prison Three Days Early

Actress Felicity Huffman, who plead guilty over her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions bribery scandal, was released from prison on Friday. Huffman served 11 days of a 14-day sentence.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman will still be forced to complete community service and pay a multi-thousand dollar fine.

Investigators at the DOJ revealed earlier this year that Huffman had paid $15,000 to have the answers on her daughter’s SAT exam corrected prior to submission. Almost 50 wealthy Americans were arrested on May 12 of this year for participating in similar schemes. Many of those implicated in the scandal are still awaiting judgment or sentencing.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law,” Huffman said after to her sentencing hearing in May. “I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Breitbart News reported this week that former Full House actress Lori Loughlin is facing additional charges for her role in the scandal. Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as athletic recruits. Neither of Loughlin’s daughters had competed athletically prior to enrolling at the university.

