Rutgers U. Introduces ‘Social Justice’ Activist Degree Program

Rutgers University announced last week that it will offer a new program that will allow students to study “social justice” activism.

According to a report by the Rutgers student newspaper, the university is gearing up to introduce a “social justice” degree program for students starting in the fall of 2020. The program, which will be called “Feminist Practices for Social Change,” will be a five-year program that will grant students both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Dr. Ileana Nachescu, assistant undergraduate director of the new program, said that the program will give students the tools to engage in a career of progressive activism.

“The new five-year (Bachelor of Arts/Master of Arts) track in Feminist Practices for Social Change, which will begin in Fall 2020, is innovative in that it is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to assume leadership roles in contemporary social justice activism and human rights. It allows students to graduate in five years with a (Bachelor of Arts) and (Master of Arts) degree in Women’s and Gender Studies,” Nachescu said.

“Student activism changes with every generation, but old tried and true tactics still survive — Twitter or hashtag activism is a relatively recent phenomenon, but students still go to marches and protests, circulate petitions and raise their consciousness and build communities by speaking from personal experience,” Nachescu added.

This isn’t the first time that academics have infused progressive activism with teaching. In December 2017, Breitbart News reported that a professor offered her students extra credit if they participated in an anti-GOP tax bill rally near campus.

In October 2018, Breitbart News reported that a professor at Clayton State University offered her students extra credit if they attended a rally for then-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.