DeLoreans to Make Comeback as Red Tape Clears

Regulations recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) based on a law passed in 2015 have paved the way for newly built DeLorean cars to hit the streets. The iconic cars, famous for their gull-wing doors and inclusion in Back to the Future, are expected to enter production thanks to the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act.

Road Show reports that four years after the DeLorean Motor Company announced plans to build “new” DMC-12 model vehicle from new and old stock, not much has been produced. The reason for lack of production is not based on lack of funding or motivation, the issue was that the production was against the law.

A law passed in 2015 called the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act allowed companies to build up to 325 cars per year without needing to follow modern safety regulations, but the NHTSA never created the regulations necessary to comply with the law.

The Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) filed a lawsuit in October which seems to have kickstarted the guideline-making process as the NHTSA has just released its set of guidelines for the 2015 law. DeLorean Motors Vice President James Espey stated that the company has a few more hurdles to face but the automaker is closer than ever to starting production.

DeLorean Motors must wait a 30-day comment period of the regulations, which then have to go through the Office of Management and Budget for review which could take up to six months. Plans for a modernized DMC-12, the car model made famous by the Back to the Future films, include a new engine and modern amenities while retaining the classic look that fans know and love. A set price tag has not been announced but is expected to be in the region of $100,000.

