Arizona High School Teacher Accused of Associating Conservative Values with ‘Fascism’

A teacher at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, was accused by students and teachers of associating conservative values with fascism during a recent history class. The school district told Breitbart News that it denies the allegations as “out of context.”

An Arizona high school has come under scrutiny on social media after a photo of a whiteboard from a history class surfaced on Twitter on Saturday. The image showcased what appeared to be the association of conservative values with “fascism.”

A photo displaying the words “2nd Amendment,” “pro life,” “no immigration,” and “patriotism X 10” scrawled and circled on a whiteboard in a classroom at Casteel High School were seen linked to the word “fascism,” which drew ire among users on Twitter.

“Sick,” tweeted Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk. “Why is a @chandlerUnified history teacher comparing Republican values to Hitler & Fascism?”

“She is teaching students that limited government is akin to genocide,” added Kirk. “Radical leftist ideas have creeped into our classrooms. This is why we need school choice.”

Chandler Unified School District told Breitbart News that despite what the whiteboard appeared to show, the allegations that the history teacher was linking conservative values to fascism were “false,” and taken “out of context.”

“School administrators interviewed the teacher and a number of students in the history classroom and determined allegations to be false,” said the school district. “Responding to a student question about fascism, the teacher made it clear she was talking about the rise of communism and fascism during World War II.”

“The concern takes this discussion out of context,” added Chandler Unified. “The lesson went on to describe current-day politics with the teacher documenting student input on a white board. The teacher encouraged her students to take a neutral, third-party quiz to help them investigate where they land on the political spectrum.”

