Smith College Introduces Segregated Residence Halls

Smith College, a women’s college in Northampton, Massachusetts, sparked controversy when announced that the college would open racially-segregated residential communities. Despite the fact that one dormitory is designated for black students and another for “students of color,” Smith College claims that all students are allowed to apply to live in the facilities.

According to a report by the College Fix, Smith College has announced that it is going to introduce segregated housing options for sophomores, juniors, and seniors at the college. The first of these dormitories opened in September. One was designated for black students and the other for “students of color.”

The decision was criticized by an anonymous Twitter user that claims to be associated with Smith College. “The message is loud and clear: skin color dictates common attitudes, likes, interests and culture,” the user wrote. “Most people call this racism. Smith College calls it ‘progress.'”

But the college claims that all students are allowed to apply to live in the new residential communities. Smith College’s Director of Media Relations Stacey Schmeidel said that all applicants will be “considered” for the new residential halls.

“Any sophomore, junior or senior currently living on campus may apply to and be considered for affinity housing at Smith College,” Schmeidel said. “Applications neither request nor are judged by a student’s racial or ethnic identity. In accordance with federal and state law, housing at Smith College does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin.”

Breitbart News reported in 2019 that 75 percent of American colleges and universities offer a blacks-only graduation ceremony, according to a study conducted by the National Association of Scholars. The study also revealed that 43 percent of American colleges offer segregated housing options.

