Poll: UNC Chapel Hill Students Want More Conservative Guest Speakers

A new poll created by three professors at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, revealed that students want more conservative guest speakers on campus. According to the results, only a minority of campus leftists want to shut down conservative guest speakers. They found that 80 percent of self-identified liberals on campus feel it is wrong to “de-platform” speakers for their political views. Despite the positives, the survey also found a high percentage of conservatives remain worried about expressing their views on campus.

According to a report by the College Fix, students across the political spectrum at UNC are calling for more conservative guest speakers on campus.

The study had some encouraging results. In the report that detailed the results of the study, the professors claim that the results indicate that only a minority of campus leftists are interested in shutting down conservative speech. Additionally, a substantial portion of liberal students actually said that they want more conservative speakers on campus.