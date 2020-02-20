UNC Promises that Confederate Statue Won’t Return to Campus

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz promised students last week that the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue will not return to campus.

According to a report by the Daily Tar Heel, officials at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are telling students that a controversial Confederate statue will not return to campus.

Breitbart News reported in August 2018 that students at UNC damaged the “Silent Sam” statue during a mob protest. In December 2019, Breitbart News reported that the university would pay $2.5 million to remove the Confederate monument from campus. But this week, a judge voided UNC’s original agreement, in which it said it would hand the statue over to a local group.

Now, officials at the university are ensuring concerned students that they will go through with their plan to remove the statue from campus. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said during a faculty meeting on Friday that the statue will not remain on campus.

“It doesn’t belong on our campus,” he said. “And I will continue to work with our Board of Trustees, our system office and Board of Governors on this.”

Interim Chairperson of the Faculty Lloyd Kramer told Guskiewicz that he feared white supremacist groups would visit the university if the statue remained on campus.

“(Fear) could be an opportunity for the University,” Kramer said. “Because teaching and research at a university are a way to challenge fear, and so gaining new knowledge demystifies exactly what people fear, and this is why education is so empowering.”

