College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Chinese Mother Admits Paying $400K to Get Son Into UCLA

A Chinese citizen living in the United Kingdom admitted this week that she paid $400,000 to have her son admitted to UCLA. The mother also admitted that she helped her son create a fake athletic profile as part of the scheme. Xiaoning Sui is the latest parent to face charges as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

According to a local news report, Xiaoning Sui pled guilty on Friday to paying a $400,000 bribe to have her son admitted to UCLA.

As a part of the scheme, Sui paid $400,000 to Varsity Blues mastermind William “Rick” Singer through a fake charity. Singer reportedly passed a portion of that sum along to officials at UCLA that helped Sui’s son gain admission. The report claims that Singer worked with a former university soccer coach to construct an athletic profile for Sui’s son that would impress UCLA coaches.

“Prosecutors say Singer worked with Laura Janke, a former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California, to fabricate an athletic profile depicting Sui’s son as a top player on two soccer clubs in Canada, even though he did not play competitive soccer,” the report reads. “Both Singer and Janke have pleaded guilty.”

Breitbart News reported last March that UCLA student Lauren Isackson was included on the roster of the 2017 NCAA championship runner-up soccer team. However, Isackson had never played competitive soccer prior to her UCLA acceptance. Isackson’s parents worked with William “Rick” Singer to have Lauren admitted to the university.

Breitbart News reported in October that Harvard University is increasing scrutiny of athletic recruits in response to the “Varsity Blues” scandal.

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin was accused of creating a fake rowing profile for her daughter, Olivia Jade, to aid in her acceptance to the University of Southern California.

