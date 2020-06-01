Twitter Censors NYPD Sergeants’ Union for Tweeting About Mayor de Blasio’s Daughter

Twitter censored the official account of the New York Police Department (NYPD) sergeants’ union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, after it posted the arrest report of Mayor Bill De Blasio’s daughter, who was arrested at riots in the city yesterday.

As reported by the New York Post:

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, headed by union boss Ed Mullins — a fierce critic of the mayor — tweeted out the arrest report for 25-year-old Chiara de Blasio on Sunday night. “How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them. Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs,” read the SBA tweet. The tweet was posted along with Chiara’s arrest report containing personal information, including her New York state ID number, height, weight, birth date and home address, which was listed as the Upper East Side’s Gracie Mansion, where Hizzoner lives.

After the tweet was posted last night, Twitter swiftly locked the union’s account and forced its deletion, saying it violated the platform’s policy on posting private information.

Twitter has dragged its feet on tackling calls for violent criminal behavior on its platform in recent days. It has yet to take down tweets calling for the looting of the Santana Row shopping distrct in San Jose, CA, more than two days after being notified of their presence on the platform.

Twitter also let a tweet from rapper and verified user Key Nyaya saying “maybe you need a bullet in the back of the skull” to journalist Cassandra Fairbanks remain on its platform for over 18 hours. Fairbanks, who has been receiving a wave of Twitter threats since criticizing the George Floyd riots, reported that her house was shot at in the early hours of Monday.

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.