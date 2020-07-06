Report: Stanford Accepted $58 Million from Chinese Government

Stanford University is facing criticism over its extensive relationship with the Chinese government. Between 2013 and 2019, the university reported that it had accepted $58 million in gifts and contracts from China and its communist government. Only Harvard, USC, and the University of Pennsylvania have taken more money from China.

According to a report by the College Fix, Stanford University accepted $58 million in gifts and contracts from China between 2013 and 2019. Critics argue that Stanford’s financial relationship with China contradicts its efforts to promote human rights around the world.

Stanford University announced in 2009 that it had partnered with the Confucius Institute to promote Chinese culture and language on campus. Just three years later, Stanford partnered with Peking University in Beijing, China.

Now, the U.S. Department of Education claims that Stanford has accepted more funds from China than nearly any other university or college in the United States. Only Harvard University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Pennsylvania have accepted more from China.

National Association of Scholars Policy Director Rachelle Peterson argued in a short statement that many universities and colleges contradict their self-professed values when they enter into financial arrangements with China’s Community Party.

“Hypocrisy is the price of funding from China. Colleges and universities declare themselves protectors of human rights and a safe place for the vulnerable. Yet they embrace the Chinese Communist Party and are complicit in the stifling of free speech,” Peterson said.

Breitbart News reported in May that the “Biden Center” at the University of Pennsylvania had come under over its financial ties to China. An investigative report accused the center of failing to disclose $70 million in gifts from China between 2017 and 2019.

