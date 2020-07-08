Harvard President Larry Bacow Condemns ‘Blunt’ ICE Guidelines for Foreign Students

Harvard President Larry Bacow condemned the guidelines issued by ICE on Monday declaring that foreign students on visas enrolled in online courses at American universities will be asked to leave the country. All Harvard classes will be online in the upcoming academic year.

According to a report by the Crimson, Harvard University President Larry Bacow condemned the recent ICE guidelines that address foreign students that will be taking online classes in the United States this fall.

ICE announced on Monday that all foreign students that are enrolled in online courses at American universities this fall will be asked to leave the country.

Breitbart News reported this week that Harvard University will offer all of its undergraduate and graduate-level courses online for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Shortly thereafter, Bacow condemned the ICE guidelines, arguing that the new rules are unfair to foreign students. Bacow claims that foreign students will now be forced to transfer to a university that offers in-person instruction this fall or leave the country.

“We are deeply concerned that the guidance issued today by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement imposes a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach to a complex problem, giving international students, particularly those in online programs, few options beyond leaving the country or transferring schools,” Bacow wrote in a statement.

“This guidance undermines the thoughtful approach taken on behalf of students by so many institutions, including Harvard, to plan for continuing academic programs while balancing the health and safety challenges of the global pandemic,” Bacow added.

