Massive Twitter Hack Hits Obama, Biden, Bloomberg, Musk, Kanye, Gates, More

The Twitter accounts of some of the world’s most powerful people, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Michael Bloomberg were compromised earlier today, with hackers using their access to tweet out a Bitcoin scam. Millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin have reportedly been transferred to the hackers.

The compromised accounts included former President Barack Obama, current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, businessman and former Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Other effect accounts reportedly include brands such as Apple and Uber, and entertainers like Kanye West

Obama, Joe Biden, PM of Israel and others also #hacked to tweet the bitcoin scam. pic.twitter.com/Nw8eE2E4lF — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 15, 2020

The hack put the accounts of some of the world’s most powerful people in the hands of an unknown party, who used their control to start a cryptocurrency scam, asking the accounts’ followers to send quantities of Bitcoin to a digital wallet belonging to the hackers.

The scam messages told Twitter users that they would be beneficiaries of billionaire philanthropy, receiving double what they paid into the Bitcoin wallet. “I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes,” said the scam messages. “You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”

Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack https://t.co/3ByRsjAqKd pic.twitter.com/sWhzYyzsgC — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 15, 2020

Many Twitter users fell for the scam, with the Bitcoin wallet racking up the equivalent of $110,000 according to the blockchain, which tracks Bitcoin activity.

In addition to the Bitcoin scam, the hack may have exposed the private Twitter messages of a former President of the U.S., a current Presidential candidate, and the Prime Minister of Israel to an unknown third party.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Uber, Apple, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Michael Bloomberg have been hacked. Did I miss anyone? — Katherine Ross (@byKatherineRoss) July 15, 2020

Twitter stock has begun to slide following news of the hack, reportedly falling 4 percent after hours.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

This is a developing story.